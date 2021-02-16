Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page to Star in Dungeons & Dragons Movie Opposite Chris Pine (Report)

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is also set to star Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith

From Bridgerton to Dungeons & Dragons!

Regé-Jean Page, one of the breakout stars of Netflix's most-watched series, will be starring in the upcoming Paramount movie based on the popular role-playing game, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Page, 31, will star opposite Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

The film's release date was originally slated for November 2021 but was recently postponed to May 27, 2022, due to COVID-related production delays, according to Variety.

Page's breakout came with the role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton, a period drama based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn.

The actor recently scored a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. He was also recognized with a nod by the NAACP Image Awards.

Reacting to his recent SAG Award nomination for Bridgerton, Page wrote on Instagram: "There's something extra special about being seen by your peers. Bravo team Bridgerton, for being seen as among the very finest of the world's collective companies of peerless players!"

Aside from playing the brooding Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton, Page has been acting since childhood and has IMDb credits dating back to 2004, only recently beginning to grace American TV with his talent and charm. He has appeared in movies like Mortal Engines and limited series like 2016's Roots.

He also stars as drummer Chico Sweetney in Amazon Prime's film Sylvie's Love, which co-stars Tessa Thompson, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King and Nnamdi Asomugha.