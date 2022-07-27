Regé-Jean Page Opens Up About Working with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling: 'Incredible and Hilarious'
Regé-Jean Page loved acting alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.
During his first in-studio appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, the Bridgerton star, 34, opened up about working with the two stars in The Gray Man.
"Incredible and hilarious," Page told host Jimmy Fallon, when asked what working with Evans and Gosling, both 41, was like.
"Gosling's got the most wonderful, wry, absurdist humor," Page explained. "And I think that Evans is very, kind of like, begrudgingly grateful."
"The 'trash-stache' thing, that's a Gosling original, he was just like throwing out disses to Evans between takes, he was just like 'Looks like a trash-stache'," he said of the banter. "There's a ton of those on the cutting room floor."
In the film, now streaming on Netflix, Page plays the "deliciously devious" Denny Carmichael, who is the head of the CIA.
The streamer announced Tuesday that the recently released spy thriller, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is getting both a sequel (with Gosling returning) and a spin-off.
When asked about how he got the role in the film, Page said there are "different versions" of the story of how he first connected with the Russo brothers.
"There's a version that Joe tells where his wife watched Bridgerton, there's a version where he watched it with his wife," he explained. "There's a version where Anthony says he was like picking up his kids and all the moms were talking about me and he was like 'I need to know who this dude is.' "
He continued, "The common thread is essentially some powerful men had the women in their lives talk to them and we all know run the world at this point."
A synopsis for the first film reads, "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death."
"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen ( Evans, 41), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it."
The movie, which played in select theaters starting July 15 and hit Netflix last Friday, debuted at No. 1 in 92 countries, according to the streamer.