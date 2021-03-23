Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, announced that its cinemas will reopen in the United States on April 2

Regal Cinemas Set to Reopen Its Movie Theaters in April: 'We Have Long-Awaited This Moment'

Regal Cinemas will soon be reopening its doors across the country.

After several months of being shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, announced on Tuesday that its cinemas will reopen in the United States on April 2.

Regal Cinemas — which has 7,076 screens in 536 theatres across the nation, per The Hollywood Reporter — will take part in a phased reopening process that will "allow guests at limited capacity based on local guidelines," CNBC reported.

Cineworld also said it plans to reopen its locations in the U.K. later on in May, depending on government guidelines.

"We have long-awaited this moment," Mooky Greidinger, the chief executive of Cineworld, said in a statement obtained by The Wrap. "With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets."

The second-largest theater chain in the nation, behind AMC Theatres, initially closed its theaters in March 2020, before reopening and later closing again in October.

When theaters reopen next month, Regal Cinemas will feature the Warner Bros.′ film Godzilla vs. Kong during its first weekend, while the studio's Mortal Kombat film will play later that month, starting on April 16.

The showcasing of the films comes after Warner Bros. decided last year to release all of its 2021 films simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service HBO Max.

Alongside the news of its reopening plans for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld also revealed that it has reached a new multi-year deal with Warner Bros.