Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Company Hosting Fan Event in Nashville: 'Learn, Laugh and Celebrate'

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company is teaming up with AT&T for a big event.

Hello Sunshine is launching Shine Away, a new experiential franchise, which will offer fans opportunities to connect with athletes, authors, musicians, and entrepreneurs. Their inaugural event, created in collaboration with AT&T, will take place on June 17th at the JW Marriott Nashville.

Some of the stars fans can interact with at the event include Witherspoon, The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and authors Joana Teplin and Eve Rodsky. Attendees can also participate in educational and creative workshops and panels with discussions "exploring the power of connection," according to a press release.

The event will also feature "curated programming, bespoke activations," a wide array of digital content and performances.

"Over the course of its incredible journey, Hello Sunshine has blossomed into a true community that is bonded together by a shared passion for uplifting female voices and changing the narrative," Witherspoon said in a press release. "Because connectivity is what fuels us, we wanted to create a space for meaningful conversations that lead to creativity, inspiration and self-discovery."

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Witherspoon added, "The first in the Shine Away franchise, this event is an amazing opportunity for our community to learn, laugh and celebrate together. I couldn't be more excited to launch this special day for Hello Sunshine in my beloved hometown of Nashville."

According to Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing growth officer of AT&T, "Every aspect of the Shine Away experience is inspired by the powerful connections made between the Hello Sunshine community of creators and changemakers and their growing number of fans."

"Through deep collaboration and a shared spirit for inspiring change, we hope that every connection at Shine Away leads to greater possibilities," added Kenny.

Shine Away will be available for people to livestream on the Hello Sunshine Instagram page.

Hello Shine was founded by Witherspoon in 2016 and has produced several major projects including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. The brand also has feature films, podcasts and digital series under its belt, with a focus on shining a light on female-led stories. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club, The Home Edit and Fair Play brands.

The company, which is backed by AT&T as an investor, previously sold in a $900 million deal with Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, with the backing of private equity company Blackstone in 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tickets for Shine Away Connected by AT&Tare now available at hello-sunshine.com/shineaway.