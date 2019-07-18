Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava, 19, Shares Sweet Tribute to Her Mom: 'She Inspires Me'

Reese Witherspoon is in for a very sweet surprise.

The actress’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, shared a photo of the Big Little Lies star on Instagram Wednesday in which she wrote a tribute to Witherspoon, 43.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” Ava wrote in the caption.

She added, “She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all. 💐”

The 19-year-old and her mother are famously close and have frequently walked red carpets together.

The two posed together in May at the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies, with the mother-daughter duo styling their blonde hair in waves and smiling at the cameras.

In an Instagram story, Witherspoon captioned a photo of her and Ava posing together, “Such a fun night with my girl.”

In 2018 Witherspoon opened up about their close relationship on her Love, Reese blog.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, Taught Her How to Apply Highlighter

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“We can talk for hours,” the actress wrote. “There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

So when Ava went off to college last fall, Witherspoon took it hard.

“I have a kid finishing his first year of kindergarten, I have a kid finishing his first year of high school and my daughter is finishing her first year of college,” Witherspoon said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of her three children: Ava and Deacon Phillippe, 15, both of whom she also shares with Ryan Phillippe, and 6-year-old Tennessee, who she shares with husband Jim Toth.

“It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard,” Witherspoon continued. “And I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might’ve gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college. But it’s OK, she’s coming back. Apparently, they come back, right? I thought she’d be gone.”

Now that Ava’s home for summer break, she’ll likely get back to teaching Witherspoon a few new beauty tricks.

“I learn a lot from my daughter [about makeup],” Witherspoon told PEOPLE revealing that Ava honed her skills by watching YouTube tutorials. “Her understanding of how to apply it is so extensive.”

“If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It’s crazy.”