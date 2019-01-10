Lookalike Family! Reese Witherspoon Poses in Stunning Photo with Mom and Daughter Ava, 19

It runs in the family!

Reese Witherspoon appears on the latest cover of Vogue, and the 42-year-old actress took part in a special photoshoot on set with her mom Betty and 19-year-old daughter Ava Philippe. The three generations of women look identical with their blonde hairs parted and pushed back and a red tint on their lips.

The shot accompanies a profile that explores how Witherspoon went from America’s Sweetheart, in movies like Sweet Home Alabama and Legally Blonde, to a force in Hollywood.

The Big Little Lies actress also gets personal about the women in her life, including the unforgettable moments she spent watching her mom work as a nurse in Nashville.

Betty was a labor-and-delivery nurse who would “take care of seventeen babies at once. There would usually be two women, and they’d be doing all the diapering, all the feeding—everything, all at once,” Witherspoon told Vogue. “And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn’t even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with.”

Witherspoon also reflected on when her own baby was born when she was just 23. Ava was born on Sept. 9, 1999, and her famous mom set out to work on Legally Blonde just a year later.

“There are pictures of her as a baby on the set,” Witherspoon said.

But the actress is reluctant to talk too much about her family, and chooses not to speak on any rumors regarding their private lives.

“There are reasons I’m passionate about a lot of things, you know?” she said. “I think there’s a time and a place and there will be a moment when I can speak about it. But there’s a reason I’m very passionate about women having their own money. I have a lot of friends and I have a lot of personal experiences with women feeling afraid and making life choices because they felt completely paralyzed or in a stasis because they didn’t know what to do financially. And you can’t have liberation if you don’t have that.”