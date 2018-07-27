Reese Witherspoon Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Best Husband, Friend' Jim Toth in Sweet Post

Happy Birthday, Mr. Witherspoon!

Reese Witherspoon, 42, posted a heartwarming photo of her and her 48-year-old husband of seven years, Jim Toth, to Instagram Friday.

The Big Little Lies actress shared a pic of the two gazing off into a coastal sunset as she sung his praises. “Happy birthday to the best husband, friend, and father in the world !! I love you JT. ❤️🎂✨” she captioned the image.

The Oscar-winning Legally Blonde actress married the talent agent in a private ceremony at Witherspoon’s ranch estate in Ojai, Calif, after a four month engagement in 2011. A year later, the pair welcomed their son, Tennessee James Toth, 5, to the family, a happy addition to Witherspoon’s two other children, 18-year-old Ava Elizabeth and Deacon Reese, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

At the time of their nuptials, sources told PEOPLE that Witherspoon’s children had easily bonded with Toth. “He’s a grownup who’s really ready to take the next step,” a source told PEOPLE, “He’s a family-oriented guy, and that’s all she ever really wanted.”

Following the end of her seven-year marriage to Cruel Intentions co-star Phillippe, 43, in 2006, Witherspoon dated Jake Gyllenhaal for a period of two years before splitting in 2009. Since then, the Wild actress has found an ever-growing love with Toth.

“Since marrying Jim, Reese is transformed,” a source close to the star told PEOPLE after five years of marriage. “Even now, she often gets giddy when she talks about him. They very much complement each other.”

Witherspoon recently shared a photo of the couple celebrating their seven-year anniversary in March, captioning the image, “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday! Here’s to many more adventures together ! I love you , JT.”

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” the actress told PEOPLE in 2016, “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”