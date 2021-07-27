Reese Witherspoon Wishes Happy Birthday to Her 'Wonderful, Passionate, Curious Husband' Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her husband Jim Toth on his birthday.

The Big Little Lies star wished her husband a happy 51st birthday on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of themselves at a beach on Instagram Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, Trager BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens 🥬) the best tattoos artists, sunset drives and sports…," Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

She added, "Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickle Ball… want him to explain it?) No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today! 💙🏌️✅🏌️🌟🚴🏻⚓️."

In February, the mother of three shared sweet throwbacks of herself and Toth for Valentine's Day.

"11 years of endless love and lots of laughter," Witherspoon wrote on her Instagram Story.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and Jim Toth Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and Jim Toth | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The couple, who married in 2011, share an 8-year-old son, Tennessee. The actress also has daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The pair keep their relationship relatively private and offline, although the Oscar winner did honor Toth on Father's Day in June by sharing a photo of the former agent and their son, Tennessee.