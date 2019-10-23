Reese Witherspoon Wishes Happy 16th Birthday to Son Deacon: 'So Lucky to Have a Son Like You'

Reese Witherspoon is sweetly celebrating her oldest son.

The Oscar winner, 43, posted an adorable shot of her with son Deacon to wish him a happy 16th birthday on Wednesday. Witherspoon shares Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 45.

“Happy 16th Birthday to this guy whose bright smile makes every day better! Kind, compassionate, hysterical, friendly, and talented …I’m so lucky to have a son like you!” Witherspoon wrote alongside the mother-son shot.

The actress also shares 20-year-old daughter Ava with Phillippe, and 6-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon recently enlisted Deacon’s help to learn about TikTok, the new viral social media platform.

“Deacon, this is very important. I’ve brought you here because I have questions for you,” Witherspoon told her son in a hilarious social media post, as Deacon playfully muttered, “Oh God.”

Giving a brief explanation of the app, Deacon described it as a “short-form video platform” where people upload clips of themselves lip-syncing or moving around to popular songs.

“Should I be on TikTok?” Witherspoon asked. Even though her son didn’t seem quite as enthusiastic as she did, she tasked him with helping her make her very first post.

First, Witherspoon busted out some of her best moves — but her son didn’t seem impressed. “Like that?” she asked her son.

“No, not like that,” he replied.

As the Oscar winner kept getting progressively sillier with her dancing, her son continued to applaud her skill level. “You look pretty cool,” he said with a laugh.