Reese Witherspoon Will Star In and Produce Two Romantic Comedies for Netflix
Reese Witherspoon's last rom-com movie was 2017's Home Again
Reese Witherspoon fans, rejoice! The Oscar-winning actress, 44, has signed up to star in two upcoming romantic comedies for Netflix.
Both features, first reported by Deadline, will be produced by Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine, alongside the brand's head of television and film, Lauren Neustadter.
The projects will mark Witherspoon's first collaboration with the popular streaming service following similar projects with HBO (Big Little Lies), Apple (The Morning Show) and Hulu (Little Fires Everywhere).
Your Place Or Mine tells the story of "two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son," according to its logline.
The film is written by The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend scribe Aline Brosh McKenna, who will be making her feature directorial debut with the project. McKenna is also set to produce along with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, whose Aggregate Films has a first-look deal with Netflix.
Netflix will also help helm an adaptation of Sarah Haywood's 2019 bestselling novel, The Cactus, which followers of Witherspoon's book club will remember as a pick from last June.
That novel follows a 45-year-old, reserved woman who completely rethinks her structured life when she unexpectedly learns she's pregnant.
"We have been looking for the right feature opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire team at Netflix for a while and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies," Witherspoon said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "Both Sarah Haywood’s and Aline Brosh McKenna’s stories blend everything we love about traditional rom-coms with strong, smart and determined female leads."
Stuber, Netflix's head of films, added: "Reese and her team at Hello Sunshine have made a tremendous mark on the industry and we’re excited to have found two terrific projects to collaborate with them on."
The last romantic comedy Witherspoon starred in was 2017's Home Again.
The actress, who an Oscar in 2006 for her leading role in Walk the Line, made a name for herself early in her career with rom-coms like Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Just Like Heaven (2005), and of course, 2001's Legally Blonde and the 2003 sequel. But in recent years, Witherspoon made a switch to the small screen — displaying a knack for portraying complicated female characters in dramatic prestige programs.