Reese Witherspoon's Where the Crawdads Sing Adaptation Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones Set for June 2022 Release

The NYT best-selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, will debut in theaters next summer

Reese Witherspoon's upcoming adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing has set a release date!

The movie, which is set to star Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones with Witherspoon 45, producing, will debut in theaters on June 24, 2022.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name written by Delia Owens.

The book follows Kya, who gets abandoned by her family as a young girl living among the marsh in North Carolina. She learns to fend for herself, refusing to go to school and instead teaching herself about the nature that surrounds her and taking reading lessons from a local boy who becomes Kya's first love. Kya's deep understanding of the environment where she grew up helps her become a best-selling author of nature almanacs.

While Kya generally keeps to herself, she falls for the town's golden boy — but their romance turns dark when she gets accused of killing him and goes on trial for his murder.

Witherspoon selected Crawdads as her Reese's Book Club pick in September 2018, one month after the book came out. The novel appeared at the top of The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers lists in 2019 and 2020 and also held the honor of being Amazon's top-selling fiction book in 2019.

The Oscar-winning actress's company Hello Sunshine, which will produce Crawdads, also worked on her adaptations of Wild, Gone Girl, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.