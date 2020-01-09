Reese Witherspoon Warns 'Hide Your Champagne' After She's Seen Asking Beyoncé for Drinks

Reese Witherspoon isn’t shy when it comes to requesting a spare drink — not even from Beyoncé.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, the actress, 43, approached the “Drunk in Love” singer, 38, to see about sharing some of the champagne she and husband JAY-Z, 50, had brought along with them to the awards show.

Witherspoon’s The Morning Show pal Jennifer Aniston revealed the memorable moment on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the two enjoying their JAY-Z and Beyoncé bubbly hookup.

“Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you,” Aniston, 50, wrote. “We ran out of water at our table so naturally she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne.”

On Wednesday, Witherspoon poked fun at the scenario by sharing a meme, the first of which shows the music power couple looking into the camera with the caption, “When you hear Reese Witherspoon is thirsty….”

“Hide your champagne, y’all! 😂🥂,” Witherspoon wrote with the Instagram post.

RELATED: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Bring Their Own Champagne to the Golden Globes

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and Beyoncé Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Christopher Polk/NBC

The second humorous take on the situation depicts Beyoncé and JAY-Z raising a toast with their beverages, with Witherspoon Photoshopped between the two stars.

Several of Witherspoon’s famous friends laughed at the meme in the comment section, including her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley, who wrote, “hahahahaha this is everything.”

Michelle Pfeiffer commented “💛💛💛” under the post, while Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote “this is great.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncé brought the party to the star-studded awards ceremony — during which she was nominated for best original song — by slipping into the event held at the Beverly Hilton with their own bottles of bubbly in tow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston, Kristin Hahn and Reese Witherspoon Jennifer Aniston instagram stories jan 5, 2020

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston instagram stories jan 5, 2020

RELATED: ‘Friends’ and Coworkers: A History of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Relationship

In a photo tweeted by Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the duo can be seen standing arm-in-arm as a man who seemed to be the duo’s bodyguard stood beside them, appearing to hold two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne.

JAY-Z bought Armand de Brignac in 2014, and previously gave a shoutout to the champagne — also known as “Ace of Spades” for its distinctive label — in his 2006 song “Show Me What You Got.”

Beyoncé also helped make the pricey drink a household name when she famously poured a $20,000 bottle of bubbly into a hot tub in her 2016 music video for “Feeling Myself.”