Reese Witherspoon Updates Jennifer Lopez on Legally Blonde 3 as Singer Fangirls Over the Original

Reese Witherspoon is dropping hints about Legally Blonde 3.

The actress, 44, went on Instagram Live to promote her new Quibi show Fierce Queens on Monday when she added Jennifer Lopez to her stream to talk about the singer’s new show on the mobile platform, Thanks a Million.

While the two were speaking from their respective homes, Lopez revealed how she and her family had been spending their self-quarantine days in light of the coronavirus.

“Oh my God, we watched Legally Blonde the other day,” Lopez, 50, said. Literally, like, four days ago. Oh my God, I forgot — I can’t believe I didn’t tell you.”

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer said her kids, 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, “loved” the movie.

“They loved it, loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great,” Lopez said. “And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'”

Witherspoon gently corrected the star, saying, “Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.”

Excited, Lopez replied, “You should, you should. That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring. Yeah, it’s great for girls.”

In May 2019, Witherspoon said she was having fun working on the third installment in the franchise.

“She’s a very beloved character,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it.”

Witherspoon was pretty tight-lipped about specifics but did reveal to the outlet, “[We have] a script, but we haven’t shot anything.”

She first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, following up with Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde back in 2003.

The Big Little Lies star confirmed there would be a third film last June, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she thought it was a good idea to bring the character of Woods back.

“Well, we’re meeting about it. We’re definitely talking about it,” Witherspoon said at the time. “I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s sort of a good idea. Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!”

