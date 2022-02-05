Reese Witherspoon Twins with Daughter Ava While Sipping Champagne: 'Guess Dry January Is Done'

The actress posted a picture of herself and her lookalike daughter to Instagram on Friday, gearing up for the weekend with some pink champagne

Reese Witherspoon is enjoying spending quality time doing grown-up activities with her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe!

"Well, I guess dry January is done ❤️🥂," The Morning Show actress, 45, captioned a photo posted to her Instagram on Friday, which showed Witherspoon and her 22-year-old daughter smiling at the camera while they each held glasses of what appears to be pink champagne.

In the photo, Phillippe can be seen wearing a half-sleeve, black mock turtleneck tucked into a beige pencil skirt, along with black tights and black boots – perfect for the chilly February weather – while sporting a half-up, half-down hairstyle that makes her look just like her mom from her Legally Blonde days.

Witherspoon, who is sporting a gorgeous green, floral print, midi-length Magnolia Wrap Dress from her clothing brand, Draper James, looks absolutely stunning and fresh-faced as she poses in the kitchen with her daughter, ready to get their drink on.

While it's no secret that Witherspoon loves spending time with her mini-me, as well as her two other children – she shares son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee James, 9, with husband Jim Toth – the Sweet Home Alabama alum opened up about just how much her kids mean to her during an interview with Gayle King for InStyle magazine's December/January 2022 cover story.

"My first, most important priority is my kids. If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day— do you even think they know, Gayle? I don't even think they know," she said.

"It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons," she explained, touching on the possibility of her kids following in her famous footsteps.