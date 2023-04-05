Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Dating Rumors Are Completely False, Their Reps Say

Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are not dating despite those rumors, their reps each tell PEOPLE.

In response to reports that the Oscar winner, 47, and the NFL star, 45, are dating, Witherspoon's rep tells PEOPLE they are completely false. Brady's rep also confirms the rumors are completely untrue.

According to a source, the two have not even met.

Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce following 13 years of marriage, and Witherspoon and Jim Toth, her husband of almost 12 years, announced their separation last month. She officially filed for divorce on March 30.

Witherspoon and her talent-agent husband, 52, announced their decision to part ways in a joint statement March 24.

In their statement, the pair said, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon (L); Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Michael Kovac/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the former couple added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon and Toth are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the actress also has two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillipe, 19.

Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen, 42, share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. Brady is also dad to son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

He and Bündchen officially divorced in October, after their marital woes made headlines throughout the 2022-23 NFL season. But both the supermodel and football legend have maintained that their priority is continuing a positive relationship as co-parents for their children.

"We're not playing against each other. We are a team," Bündchen told Vanity Fair for the magazine's April cover story. "And that's beautiful."

Bündchen added she has "no regrets" about her 13-year marriage to the superstar quarterback. "I loved every bit of it," she told Vanity Fair.