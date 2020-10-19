Reese Witherspoon to Reunite with Legally Blonde Cast for Charity: 'For Old Times' Sake!'

Selma Blair, Luke Wilson and more stars from the 2001 comedy appear in the reunion special, which airs on Tuesday

Bend and snap — and reunite!

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon revealed on Instagram that she reunited with her cast mates from 2001's hit comedy Legally Blonde in a special that will air Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. ET on her company Hello Sunshine's YouTube page.

The Oscar winner, 44, touted the virtual get-together as their reuniting "for the first time in 20 years." The reunion special is in support of World Central Kitchen.

"Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. 🎀 We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake! 💅🏽," Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, sharing a teaser clip ahead of the reunion. "PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?"

Legally Blonde, which casts Witherspoon as Harvard Law student Elle Woods as she defies expectations to excel in the courtroom, was followed up with a sequel in 2003, subtitled Red, White & Blonde. Mindy Kaling is currently drafting a third installment.

The 41-year-actress told Good Morning America earlier this month that she spent years quoting the iconic movie to her friend and frequent costar Witherspoon, before Witherspoon approached her with the idea to make a third movie.

“I'd been working with her on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while,” Kaling said. “I have always quoted the movies to her — I was that annoying friend that would be like, ‘Bend and snap' to her. And she asked me, ‘You know, I'd really love to revisit this character.'”

Her first reaction was apprehension, she said. “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic,” recalled Kaling. “But then I thought, ‘It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'”

Kaling, who confirmed her involvement with Legally Blonde 3 in May, continued: “It's been really funny to write. I'm working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part.”