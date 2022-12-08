Reese Witherspoon to Reprise 'Election' Role in Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'

Reese Witherspoon is returning as Tracy Flick!

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures announced Tracy Flick Can't Win, a sequel to 46-year-old Witherspoon's 1999 high school comedy and political satire Election, will be produced to premiere and stream on Paramount+, according to Deadline.

Filmmaker Alexander Payne (2017's Downsizing) will return to direct the sequel, according to the outlet. Witherspoon will produce the film and star, reprising her role as Tracy, who strives to run for her high school's class president position in the original dark comedy, based on a 1998 novel of the same name written by author Tom Perrotta.

Tracy Flick Can't Win will be adapted from a sequel novel from author Perrotta that was published in June. The novel meets Tracy as "a hardworking assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey" who grows embroiled in a new high school political controversy when the principal of the high school announces his retirement, according to a synopsis from Perrotta's website.

The character attempts to prove she's worth the promotion in the sequel, but "nothing ever comes easily to Tracy Flick, no matter how diligent or qualified she happens to be," reads a synopsis for the novel.

Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon in Election. Bob Akester/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In 1999's Election, Tracy clashes with high school teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), who resents her run for class president and attempts to sabotage her candidacy.

It is unclear whether Broderick's character — who ends the movie disgraced for his interference — will appear in the sequel as well.

In April 2019, Witherspoon posted a sweet tribute to her 1999 movie on Instagram to mark its 20th anniversary.

"Time flies!! 20 years ago today #election made its debut," she wrote at the time. "Directed by the talented Alexander Payne, this film holds a special place in my heart. If #TracyFlick taught us anything, it's to be a go-getter… and always carry cupcakes!"

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The actress added the hashtag "#pickflick," referencing her character Tracy Flick's campaign slogan.

The clip Witherspoon shared to social media showed her character gearing up to run for student body president against fellow student Paul Metzler.

"He was no competition for me," she says in the clip. It was like apples and oranges. I had to work a little harder, that's all. You see, I believe in the voters. They understand that elections aren't just popularity contests."