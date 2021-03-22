22 Must-See Reese Witherspoon Throwback Photos

Witherspoon, who turns 46 on March 22, is the queen of cute throwbacks

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated March 22, 2022 10:50 AM

1 of 22

Future Filmmaker

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon was clearly destined for a career in film! Don't believe us? Check out this photo of her behind the lens when she was just a toddler.

"Not to brag or anything, but I'm pretty sure I started #FemaleFilmmakerFriday 📹," Witherspoon joked on Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Brotherly Love

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

In 2017, Witherspoon shared a photo of herself as a toddler (with a bowl cut, no less!) alongside her brother, John. "Happy #nationalsiblingsday to my brother John," Witherspoon wrote. "Thanks for always laughing at my jokes...and making me laugh....from back in the day till today!"

3 of 22

Bang, Bang!

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

This throwback of Witherspoon is major "#BackToSchool vibes 🍎." Witherspoon posted the adorable shot, revealing in its caption that, "Yes, my dress has 'Reese' stitched on the front ... 😂." 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Sweet Smile

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

In August 2020, after Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's running mate, Witherspoon shared a touching anecdote on Instagram alongside a photo of her as a young girl. 

She wrote, "I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, 'I want to be the first female President of the United States of America.' Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, 'I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese.'"

She continued, "My thoughts today are with women in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states. Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack" 

Advertisement

5 of 22

School Picture Day

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Yep, that's Witherspoon on school picture day with pigtails and a candy necklace around her neck. 

"Mom tip: Send your kid to school with a candy necklace so she can share it with all her new friends! 😝," Witherspoon captioned the adorable shot

6 of 22

Scout's Honor

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

What's sweeter than Girl Scout Cookies? This photo of young Reese in her uniform! "I bet you can guess who sold the most cookies for Troop 1077. 💯🍪🤗," the star shared on Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Girl With a Plan

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"Even at 7, she had a plan. #tbt 😎," Witherspoon captioned a smiley school photo

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

'80s Baby

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon posted a photo from 1987 where Little Reese wears bottle cap glasses and rocks some pretty great bangs.

She captioned the throwback, "POV: it's 1987. You got your cool new Benetton sweater. You memorized all the words to 'Heaven is a Place on Earth' by Belinda Carlyle. Gonna go to a roller skating birthday party this weekend and play Dragon Slayer at the arcade. Eat Whatchamacallits and drink Cherry Cokes. LIFE IS GOOD." 

Advertisement

9 of 22

Go, Reese, Go!

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"Say hi to little baby cheerleader Reese," Witherspoon shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her beaming at the top of the pyramid (where else would a star like her be?) while cheerleading. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Howdy, Y'all

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

What's that saying? You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Forever a Fashionista

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

On National Siblings Day in 2019, Witherspoon shared another sweet photo with her brother, John, joking in the caption, "Fashion fades but family is forever?? 😂"

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Strike a Pose

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Now that's some headshot! The Legally Blonde star joked that her height, marked as 4'11" on her résumé, is now "a much more impressive 5'2"."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Big Break

Credit: GARCIA/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Witherspoon shared a memory from 1991 when she was just 15 years old, when she attended Deauville Film Festival in France— her first fest! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Witherspoon rocked up to the 1991 red carpet premiere of The Man in the Moon in cowboy boots, of course! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Too Cool

Credit: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

And she looked impeccably cool at the premiere of the 1993 film, Amongst Friends

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Old Pals

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Two ageless wonders, Witherspoon and Paul Rudd (who starred together in Overnight Delivery and How Do You Knowtook a selfie together in 1996. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Masks Off

Credit: S. Granitz/WireImage

The actress looked like she was having a blast on the red carpet for Romeo + Juliet in 1996. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

What's Up, Bro?

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"Aren't big brothers the best!?" Reese asked on Instagram in honor of her brother's birthday in October 2016. "#HBD to this guy who has the biggest smile. Thanks for being by my side all these years 💗 I love you! (Fun fact: he also makes the BEST ribs in Nashville! 😋) #BigBrother."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Puppy Love

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

If you're going to twin, you might as well do it with your dog! In 2016, Witherspoon shared a photo of her "#twinning" with a pup in matching sweater vests. So chic! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

College Days

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"#TBT to the good 'ol days 🤓 (aka #CollegeYears)," Witherspoon captioned this photo. Witherspoon attended Stanford, but left after her freshman year to pursue acting. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

'90s Style

Credit: Steve Eichner/WireImage

"There's a lot to unpack here," Witherspoon joked of this photo taken at an afterparty in 1996.

She asked Instagram of her very trendy look, "I mean...what is happening with my hair?🤣But most importantly... who else enjoyed this 90's brown lipstick trend?" 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 22

On Set

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon posted this polaroid from the set of the 1998 film Pleasantville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger