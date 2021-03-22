In August 2020, after Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's running mate, Witherspoon shared a touching anecdote on Instagram alongside a photo of her as a young girl.

She wrote, "I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, 'I want to be the first female President of the United States of America.' Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, 'I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese.'"

She continued, "My thoughts today are with women in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states. Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack"