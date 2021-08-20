Reese Witherspoon Teases Pal Laura Dern for Missing FaceTime Call: 'Answer the Phone!'

“Do you ever have a friend who doesn't answer her phone calls but is clearly on her phone because it looks delivered?” Reese Witherspoon quipped as Laura Dern responded on Instagram to the missed call

Reese Witherspoon put her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern on blast after she missed a FaceTime call this week.

Witherspoon, 45, shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday that showed her on the other side of the call making a silly face as she stared at a "FaceTime unavailable" message while trying to reach Dern, 54.

"Dern? You there?" the Legally Blonde star wrote as her caption.

Dern responded a few hours later by posting a clip of herself asking, "What?" She tagged Witherspoon to make sure her actress pal got the message.

"Answer the PHONE!!!!" Witherspoon pleaded in the comments section. On her Instagram Story, she shared Dern's post and wrote, "Finally got her attention!"

The 45-year-old continued to tease her pal by asking pointed questions to her followers.

"You guys, do you ever have a friend who doesn't answer her phone calls but is clearly on her phone because it looks delivered? And then also, you know she's on Instagram because she posted?" she asked in a video posted to her Instagram Story.