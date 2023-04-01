Reese Witherspoon Spotted for First Time Since Divorce Announcement with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has shed a few pieces of jewelry amid her divorce from Jim Toth.

The Academy Award winner, 47, was spotted Saturday in Nashville without her wedding and engagement bands for the first time since she and Toth, 52, announced they made the "difficult decision to divorce" last week.

She stepped out in a preppy outfit featuring a blue-and-white striped button-down shirt tucked into white pants, adding a brown leather belt, matching sandals and a crossbody bag. The look was accessorized with black Ray-Ban sunglasses and several pieces of gold jewelry, but nothing on her ring finger.

Witherspoon and the CAA talent agent announced their divorce in a joint statement last Friday, days before their 12th anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share..." they began. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

A source told PEOPLE that the two "really are the best of friends," adding: "This is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

Another insider said that Witherspoon is "headstrong and focused," while Toth is the more "laid-back" one in their relationship. "They've been spending less and less time together while she was working," the source said.

Witherspoon and Toth, who tied the knot in March 2011, share 10-year-old son Tennessee James. She and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe also share daughter Ava Elizabeth, 23, and son Deacon Reese, 19.