Reese Witherspoon Celebrates as Her Son Deacon Philippe Turns 15 — and He Now Towers Over Her!

Reese Witherspoon is a proud mom!

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old Home Again star celebrated her son Deacon‘s 15th birthday by sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram, which shows Deacon towering over Witherspoon as the two stands in front of their front door with pumpkins at their feet.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful, creative, kind talented boy @deaconphillippe! Everyday you teach me something new about beats, Fort Nite dances, fantasy football and cool sneakers,” Witherspoon wrote about her son she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

“What a gift to be your mom. I ❤️ you, buddy! (P.S. When did you get so tall!?) #Thisis15,” the actress added.

Just last month, Witherspoon celebrated another milestone as her son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth turned 6.

For Tennessee’s birthday shoutout, Witherspoon shared a sweet photo of Tennessee throwing an open-mouthed smile at the camera while holding a bouquet of yellow and white balloons.

“Heyyyy!! It’s this little guy’s 6 birthday! Happy birthday to my sweet little boy, Tennessee! 🎈 He makes me smile & laugh and remember the important things in life everyday! #6,” Witherspoon captioned the post.

While Witherspoon’s boys have a bit of an age difference, they’re pretty inseparable.

In August, Witherspoon shared a photo of Tennessee and Deacon soaking up the “last days of summer” at the beach.

In the Instagram, the brothers can be seen smiling while bonding on the sand, wearing green and blue swim trunks.

As ocean waves crash in the background, Tennessee looks adoringly up at Deacon, who appears to be showing his little brother something in the palm of his hand.

“Last days of summer! 🏖💕 Love my boys!” Witherspoon wrote.

Witherspoon is also mother to daughter Ava Elizabeth, 18, also with Phillippe, 44.

In 2017 during an interview with Southern Living, the Whiskey in a Teacup author said that her children “all have funny and unique relationships with each other.”

“Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ ” Witherspoon recalled.

“And Tennessee is just sort of like Deacon’s protégé,” added the Legally Blonde star. “He follows his older brother around the house all day.”