Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Her 'Valentine,' Husband Jim Toth, in Adorable Instagram Post

Reese Witherspoon is sharing her love for her “Valentine,” husband Jim Toth, on Friday’s romantic day.

“Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️,” Witherspoon, 43, captioned two photos of her and Toth, 50. In the “Instagram” shot, the two appear red carpet ready in glam looks, while in the other “Reality” picture, the happy pair are casually dressed — and just as adorable.

The actress and talent agent married in 2011 and have a son together, Tennessee, 7. Witherspoon also has two children — daughter Ava Phillippe, 20, and son Deacon Phillippe, 16 —with ex Ryan Phillippe.

At the Golden Globes in January, Witherspoon walked hand-in-hand down the carpet with her husband of eight years. Witherspoon had earned a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in the Apple TV+’s hit series, The Morning Show.

Shortly after their 5th wedding anniversary in 2016, the Oscar winner opened up to PEOPLE about some of her husband’s best qualities.

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” she said, adding that, “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

In March 2018, Witherspoon shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday! Here’s to many more adventures together ! I love you , JT,” Witherspoon captioned the photo of the pair.

Witherspoon next stars in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, opposite Kerry Washington. It premieres on the platform March 18.