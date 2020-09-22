Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd have starred in several movies together over the years

Reese Witherspoon Shares Throwback Selfie with Paul Rudd — and Looks Just Like Daughter Ava!

Reese Witherspoon is reminiscing on her long friendship with Paul Rudd.

The actress, 44, shared a selfie of her and Rudd, 51, from nearly 25 years ago, asking followers in the caption whether the pair took "the 'selfie'" long before the style of taking photos became popular.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Wait a second... did #PaulRudd and I take the 'Selfie' in 1996?” she wrote, to which many of her fellow celebs replied.

Rudd and Witherspoon are longtime friends and have co-starred in several movies, most notably 2010’s How Do You Know, which recently became among the most-watched movies on Netflix.

“Yup, I’d say so!” Candace Nelson, of Netflix’s Sugar Rush commented, with Christy Carlson Romano adding some simple heart-eye emojis, “😍😍😍.”

“How is it you both look the same 24 years later? I want your secret 😏,” young actress Francesca Capaldi replied to the photo, which features Witherspoon looking nearly identical to her 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe. In the selfie, Witherspoon is around the same age as Ava is now.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage

With the new surge in viewers this summer, the Legally Blonde actress shared a throwback photo of her and Rudd from the romantic comedy, which starred the two as love interests.