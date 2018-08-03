Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Selfie with Son Deacon, 14: '#SummerFun'

Reese Witherspoon is living the dream for parents of teenagers!

The actress and producer, 42, got to spend some quality time with her son Deacon, 14, and snapped a selfie of both of them smiling as proof. Witherspoon shared the photo taken while they were having lunch together on Instagram. She threw on a retro-style filter and captioned it, “Lunch with my boy,” tagging her son’s account and adding the hashtags #TGIF and #SummerFun along with the double heart emoji.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Hits the Trail with ‘Wilderness Buddy’ Deacon – See the Photos from Their Canada Adventure

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Shares Cute Anniversary Post for Her ‘Wonderful Husband’ Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Toth Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Deacon is Witherspoon’s second child with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They also have a daughter together, Ava, 18.

The couple separated in 2006. Five years later, Witherspoon married her current husband, talent agent James Toth. They have one child together, a 5-year-old boy named Tennessee.