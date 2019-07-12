Reese Witherspoon Shares Incredible Throwback Photo with Selma Blair from Cruel Intentions Set

Reese Witherspoon is going down memory lane.

The Big Little Lies actress posted a serious throwback picture on Friday with Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde costar Selma Blair. Witherspoon, 43, and Blair, 47, look baby-faced and serious in the vintage shot, which Witherspoon said she found in a time capsule.

“Look what I found in a buried time capsule labeled ‘1999’ 😂 @selmablair and I share so many great memories together, from #cruelintentions to #legallyblonde she’s always kept me laughing!” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram.

Blair later sweetly commented on the photo and even asked for a cameo in Witherspoon’s hit HBO show.

“I love this. I would love to see you soon. You are such a driven force of power and it has changed me for the better. I always 🖤 you. Thanks for all the weekend food. Now I need some Draper James. I named my walker #sunny. Reminded me of your southern charm,” Blair wrote in the first comment.

“Give me a spot in a doorway of #biglittlelies. No pressure. Just something great !! In the background. Just putting it out there buhbye,” she later added in another.

The sweet shot comes as Blair has continues to be open and candid about living with MS. Blair is doing her best to manage all of the difficult side effects of the chronic neurological condition, from trouble using her right leg to exhaustion to voice spasms.

“There were times when I couldn’t take it and I was really struggling with how I’m going to get by in life,” she admitted on Good Morning America in February, noting that before her diagnosis, she was “not being taken seriously by doctors.”

There were days when she would drop her son off at school just a mile from her house, and “before I got home I’d have to pull over and take a nap … it was killing me.”

When Blair learned that she had MS, she “cried with relief.”

“I had tears,” she explained. “They weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing that I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that.”

Cruel Intentions returned to theaters this spring for its 20th anniversary.