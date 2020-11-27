"I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE," Witherspoon captioned the sweet photo

Reese Witherspoon Shares Family Thanksgiving Photo as She Thanks Frontline Workers

Reese with her family this Thanksgiving!

Reese Witherspoon is spending the holiday with her loved ones — and she's feeling grateful for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today," she added. "And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE. 🥰🦃🍁🥧❤️"

Witherspoon started her morning walking her dogs in the woods. She then showed a sneak peek of her dinner set up and delicious cooking.

"The cutest assistant!" she captioned a photo of Tennessee holding some baked rolls. (Witherspoon shares Tennessee with Toth, while Deacon and Ava are from a previous marriage with Ryan Phillippe.)

Witherspoon has had a festive — and relatable! — fall.

"At this point my blood type is basically pumpkin spice. 🎃🍂," she wrote along with a photo of herself and a pumpkin several days ago.

She also posted a TikTok of herself sneaking some bites into an uneaten apple pie earlier this week.

"Nobody’s gonna know, right?? 🥧🤫," she captioned the silly video.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of her son Deacon driving her around after she shared that she was feeling tired.

"When I'm tired, Deacon always offers to drive me," the proud mom wrote on her Instagram story. "Love my kid."

Deacon also celebrated his 17th birthday last month.