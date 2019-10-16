Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet and Rare Photo with Her Older Brother John: 'Love You Big Bro'

Reese Witherspoon has a sweet message for her older brother.

The actress, 43, shared a rare photograph of herself and her brother John on Instagram on Sunday in which she wished him a happy birthday.

The two posed for a selfie while inside of a car with the actress looking casual in a black baseball hat and a black T-shirt while John wore a light green plaid shirt.

“Happy Birthday to my big brother who always volunteers to be my chauffeur when I’m in Nashville,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption. “He is also good at many important things like: setting up electronic devices, cleaning AC filters, smoking 5lbs of ribs for a party, and changing oil filters.”

She added, joking, “All of these skills are much appreciated by his Sister. 🥰 Love you big bro! 🌟🎈🎂P.S. I need help with my WiFi today… can you come over?”

The Big Little Lies actress is spending some close time with her family ahead of the November premiere of her latest series The Morning Show.

In September, the actress shared a hilarious video of herself attempting to learn new dance moves from her son, Deacon, 15, while uploading it to TikTok.

“@deaconphillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok,” Witherspoon captioned the video, adding a crying with laughter emoji. “I think I nailed it…”

The Morning Show premieres on Apple TV in November.