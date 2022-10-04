Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'

"I think that would be a great idea," Reese Witherspoon said of a potential Sweet Home Alabama sequel Tuesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE.

Published on October 4, 2022 01:16 PM
Published on October 4, 2022 01:16 PM
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Reese Witherspoon. Photo: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/Twitter

Reese Witherspoon is game to head down South again!

The actress revealed Tuesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that she would be open to reprising her role of Melanie should there ever be a sequel to Sweet Home Alabama, the now-iconic romantic comedy that just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

"I hope so. I think that would be a great idea," Witherspoon, 46, said after Hoda Kotb asked whether the movie would ever have a "reboot."

"Would you be in it? We're just trying to manifesting some things," Jenna Bush Hager asked.

"Maybe. I don't know. That sounds fun. Do you guys want me to do that?" Witherspoon said, quipping in addition after Kotb, 58, insisted they do and the audience cheered in affirmation, "Okay, I'll make some calls."

Sweet Home Alabama was released in September 2002 and took its title from the Lynyrd Skynyrd song of the same name. The film follows the story of Witherspoon's character Melanie Smooter, a big-shot designer living in New York who must go back home to convince her ex to sign the divorce papers so she can get married again.

In its opening weekend, the film grossed over $35 million and earned over $130 million domestically during its theater run. It made another $53 million at the worldwide box office, with a budget of $30 million.

Witherspoon previously said in a 2019 Facebook Live Q&A session that she "would happily make Sweet Home Alabama 2."

Josh Lucas, who starred as Melanie's husband Jake in the film, has claimed multiple times that he would be on board for a sequel, saying last year during an appearance on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, "Reese, come on, let's go do it."

"I would do it in a second," Lucas, 51, said about a potential second film on The Talk in 2018. "I think it would be so fascinating and obviously I don't know where it would go, but I think it would be so fascinating to see where these two characters and the children and where everyone ended up.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA [US 2002] REESE WITHERSPOON, JOSH LUCAS SWEET HOME ALABAMA Date: 2002.
Sweet Home Alabama (2002). TOUCHSTONE PICTURES/Ronald Grant Archive/Mary Evans/Everett Collection

Last month, Witherspoon celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of the hit romantic comedy, which also costarred Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Jean Smart, Melanie Lynskey, Ethan Embry and Dakota Fanning as a young Melanie.

Sharing a short clip featuring a compilation of famous scenes from the beloved movie, Witherspoon wrote in the Instagram caption, "20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life."

"💫✨🌟Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors — Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course!" she continued.

The actress concluded, "So many great scenes and my favorite line ... 'So I can kiss you anytime I want.' 💖🎬🥰 Do you remember seeing it for the first time?"

