Reese Witherspoon Remembers 'Wild' Director Jean-Marc Vallée 1 Year After His Death: 'Miss You'

Jean-Marc Vallée died last year on Christmas Day at age 58

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on December 27, 2022 11:21 AM
Reese Witherspoon, left, and Jean-Marc Vallee arrive at the 6th annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014 in Los Angeles.
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Reese Witherspoon is keeping Jean-Marc Vallée's memory alive.

On Monday, the actress, 46, shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram Story of herself filming the 2014 film Wild with Vallée. She wrote, "I miss you my friend. RIP Jean-Marc Vallée," adding a broken-heart emoji.

Vallée directed Witherspoon in Wild and season 1 of the HBO series Big Little Lies. The Emmy-winning director was also known for 2013's Dallas Buyers Club, 2015's Demolition and the 2018 HBO limited series Sharp Objects, his final project.

The father of two died last year on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021, at his cabin outside Quebec City at age 58. A coroner's report found Vallée died from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis"

Speaking out after the news at the time, Witherspoon, who earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Wild, tweeted, "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you."

WILD, from left: Reese Witherspoon, director Jean-Marc Vallee, on set, 2014
Anne Marie Fox/Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

Laura Dern, who also starred in Wild and Big Little Lies, posted a photo of herself posing with Vallée alongside a heartfelt message at the time: "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken."

Their Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman also shared a tribute on social media after his death: "It's hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I'm shattered. He was at the center of my creative universe and I can't overstate his significance to me," she wrote, along with photos from their time on Big Little Lies.

Kidman continued, "Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me. I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… It doesn't get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc."

pre-emmy-u
Jean-Marc Vallée in 2018. Rich Polk/Getty Images

One week after Vallée's death last year, his sons Alex and Émile said in a statement that their dad "wanted to live a long life."

"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest. He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects. He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft," they said at the time.

"We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion," they added. "We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world."

