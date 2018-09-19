Reese Witherspoon Explains How Sweet Home Alabama Mirrored Her 'Life Story' When She Made It

Reese Witherspoon related to Sweet Home Alabama just as much as you did.

The actress, 42, starred in the 2002 movie about a big-shot designer living in New York who has to go back home in order to convince her ex to sign the divorce papers so she can get married again. But although the plot is a little more far-fetched, Witherspoon deeply connected to the message of missing home.

“When I read the script I was like, ‘Do these people know my life story?’” Witherspoon said while promoting her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup, at a press conference in New York, according to Page Six. “Because no matter how much you love where you’re from, when you get a little bit older you get nostalgic for it. When I was 18, I was like, ‘I am out of here! I am never coming back!’”

Though the actress grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and not Alabama, Witherspoon still felt like her old self while shooting the movie in Georgia. According to Page Six, she said it brought back memories of feeling like home is where the heart is.

Sweet Home Alabama TOUCHSTONE PICTURES/Ronald Grant Archive/Mary Evans/Everett Collection

“When I was going through Sweet Home Alabama I was like, ‘This is exactly how so many young people feel,’ ” she said. “You want to leave home and then you realize that there’s so many important things about the closeness of family or people who knew you before. And I feel really like that movie really encapsulated those ideas. And it was a lot of fun. It was so much fun. I had a great time doing it.”

Witherspoon’s new book Whiskey in a Teacup is in stores now.