Reese Witherspoon Reflects on How Differently the Media Treated Her Compared to Britney Spears

Reese Witherspoon is looking back at her struggles with being in the public eye, and how different her experience was compared to Britney Spears.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner sat down with TIME where she spoke about her career, fame and how the New York Times Presents documentary episode Framing Britney Spears made her reflect on a time in her life when both she and Spears, 39, were living in the spotlight.

"My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars," she told TIME.

Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares her two oldest children, divorced in 2008, coinciding with Spears' split from Kevin Federline that same year. The two women were both raising two children while dealing with paparazzi.

Reese Witherspoon Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Big Little Lies star said the media branded her and others like Jennifer Garner as "good" while Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were labeled "bad," which she believes altered all of the stars' careers drastically.

"What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position," she says.

Witherspoon even recalled times when she would scream at cameras, but the videos would rarely affect her reputation the same way it did other celebrities.