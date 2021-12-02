Reese Witherspoon Posts Hilarious Tribute to Zoë Kravitz on Her 33rd Birthday

"Listen Kravitz: this deal where I tell you what's cool and then you go out and act like it's your idea has got to stop," Reese Witherspoon jokingly wrote on Instagram

Zoë Kravitz got a hilarious birthday shoutout from Reese Witherspoon!

The actress, 45, shared a selfie of the two on Instagram Wednesday in honor of her Big Little Lies costar's 33rd birthday.

"Listen Kravitz: this deal where I tell you what's cool and then you go out and act like it's your idea has got to stop," Witherspoon jokingly captioned the post. "Maybe tomorrow? after your bday? 💕🥂."

The Morning Show star also shared the photo to her Instagram Story, writing "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ZOEISABELLEAKRAVITZ !!"

In a second slide, Witherspoon shared a 2019 article titled, "Reese Witherspoon is Zoë Kravitz's favorite drinking buddy," and added the caption: "very important news."

Earlier in the day, Lenny Kravitz also shared a sweet tribute in celebration of his daughter. "Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly," the 57-year-old captioned a throwback photo of the duo at the beach.

Jason Momoa, who is married to the "American Woman" singer's ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, commented, "Congratulations my braddah. beautiful day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In October 2020, Lenny opened up to PEOPLE about the tight bond he shares with his daughter. "Zoë and I have a very open dialogue," he said at the time. "We can talk about anything and everything."

When he looks at their relationship, Lenny said it reminds him of the relationship that his late mother, Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, had with her own father.

