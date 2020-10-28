"I wouldn't say never, because I don't know where I'm going to be when I'm, you know, 65," Reese Witherspoon said

Reese Witherspoon on Possibility of Running for Political Office One Day: 'I Wouldn't Say Never'

Reese Witherspoon might have some political ambitions.

The Morning Show actress, 44, spoke about possibly running for political office one day on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast after cohost Jason Bateman told the Oscar winner, "I think you'd get a lot of the vote."

"Yeah, I mean our standards have become very low in this country," Witherspoon jokingly responded.

After cohosts Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes told Witherspoon she could become a senator, the actress said that a role in government is not entirely off the table.

"I wouldn't say never, because I don't know where I'm going to be when I'm, you know, 65," Witherspoon responded.

"I think we need better representation and balance," the mother of three explained. "Women are 50 percent of the population, but we're not 50 percent of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they're adjudicating over our bodies."

Witherspoon added: "And the lack of representation of people of color, who make up a large, almost majority of this country. What about balance, you know? Just yin and yang. Male, female balance."

The Legally Blonde star went on to say that "women have a different relationship to power," citing her production company Hello Sunshine, which employs women in the majority, as an example.

"It's interesting how no one needs to be the number one," she said. "We sort of pass the baton almost. It's always kind of deferring power or sharing responsibility. So it's almost this power balance and that there's no one person sort of dictating or mandating exactly what's going to happen. It's collective ideas. And it works really well."

Ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 3, Witherspoon showed off her mail-in ballot envelope on Instagram, captioning her selfie, "I did it! Did you?" and adding, "Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE."