Reese Witherspoon Pays Tribute to Husband Jim Toth on Valentine's Day: 'Love My Valentine'

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the love in her life.

The Academy Award winner, 45, wished her husband Jim Toth a happy Valentine's Day on Monday, sharing some throwback photos of the pair. "Love my Valentine," Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They were met with more love in the comments section. "Cuties," her daughter Ava Phillippe responded, while Zooey Deschanel wrote: "You guys are cute!!"

"Just a couple of dang cuties!" Mamrie Hart echoed the sentiment in another comment.

Witherspoon also gave a glimpse at the arrangement of red roses and chocolates Toth, 51, surprised her with for the romantic holiday.

The Legally Blonde star married Toth, a talent agent, in March 2011, and they share 9-year-old son Tennessee James. She also shares daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 47, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2008.

Witherspoon celebrated her and Toth's 10th anniversary last year with a heartfelt tribute. "Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," she wrote at the time. "What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Have the Sweetest Relationship

"I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here's to many more days in the sun! I [heart emoji] you, JT," Witherspoon added.