Reese Witherspoon Says She Was 'Nervous' Meeting Jennifer Aniston for the First Time on Friends

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston‘s tight friendship goes way back.

Witherspoon, 47, opened up about meeting Aniston, 50, in an interview by Natalie Portman for the November cover of Harper’s BAZAAR.

“We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby,” Witherspoon says. “I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.'”

Witherspoon continued, “I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!'”

The Big Little Lies actress couldn’t help but gush about Aniston, saying, “She was so sweet to me.”

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”

Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”

The two actresses can be seen together again in their upcoming Apple+ series The Morning Show in which they portray two journalists experiencing the fallout of a male anchor’s #MeToo allegations.

The Morning Show marks Aniston and Steve Carell’s respective returns to TV since the wraps of their massively successful TV sitcoms for NBC, Friends and The Office.

Aniston was on Friends for 10 seasons before it ended its run in 2004. Carell left The Office in 2011 after seven years, though the show continued without him for two more seasons.

Aniston and Witherspoon are also serving as executive producers on the project.

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon said in 2017 about developing the show with Aniston. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ this fall.