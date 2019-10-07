Reese Witherspoon Says She Was 'Nervous' Meeting Jennifer Aniston for the First Time on Friends

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will next star together in the Apple series The Morning Show

By Alexia Fernandez
October 07, 2019 08:00 AM

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston‘s tight friendship goes way back.

Witherspoon, 47, opened up about meeting Aniston, 50, in an interview by Natalie Portman for the November cover of Harper’s BAZAAR.

“We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby,” Witherspoon says. “I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.'”

Witherspoon continued, “I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!'”

The Big Little Lies actress couldn’t help but gush about Aniston, saying, “She was so sweet to me.”

Reese Witherspoon for Harper's Bazaar
Camilla Akrans

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”

Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Promise Drama in First Teaser for The Morning Show

The two actresses can be seen together again in their upcoming Apple+ series The Morning Show in which they portray two journalists experiencing the fallout of a male anchor’s #MeToo allegations.

The Morning Show marks Aniston and Steve Carell’s respective returns to TV since the wraps of their massively successful TV sitcoms for NBC, Friends and The Office.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in Friends
Warner Bros./ NBC
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show
Hilary B Gayle/Apple TV+

Aniston was on Friends for 10 seasons before it ended its run in 2004. Carell left The Office in 2011 after seven years, though the show continued without him for two more seasons.

Aniston and Witherspoon are also serving as executive producers on the project.

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon said in 2017 about developing the show with Aniston. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ this fall.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.