Reese Witherspoon Makes First Public Appearance at 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere After Jim Toth Split

The actress smiled for photographers at the event for the Apple TV+ series, which she executive produced

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 14, 2023 06:36 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/Getty

Reese Witherspoon is radiant on the red carpet!

The Oscar winning actress, 47, stepped out on Thursday, posing for photographers at the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me.

It was her first public appearance since she announced her divorce from Jim Toth on March 24.

Dressed in a one-shouldered black cocktail gown with lacy cutouts, Witherspoon appeared happy and enthusiastic at the event, brightly interacting with other attendees. She paired the dress with matching black pumps, studded hoop earrings and a big smile.

Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere
Reese Witherspoon. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Witherspoon and Toth officially filed for divorce on March 30 after 12 years of marriage. In their joint statement announcing their divorce, Witherspoon and Toth, 52, said they reached the "difficult decision" after "a great deal of care and consideration."

A source told PEOPLE that the two "really are the best of friends," adding: "This is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Last Thing He Told Me, which stars Jennifer Garner, is a seven-part series based on Laura Dave's New York Times best-selling novel and is executive produced by Garner, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

It marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company, which includes the award-winning series The Morning Show.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.

