Reese Witherspoon Looks Back at Her 2013 Arrest: 'It Was So Embarrassing and Dumb'

Reese Witherspoon isn’t afraid to face her past mistakes.

The actress, 44, appeared on Friday’s episode of Jameela Jamil‘s podcast I Weigh with Jameela Jamil in which the comedian and late-night show host, 34, touched on Witherspoon’s 2013 arrest.

“You apologized and shamed yourself in a way that was so f—ing refreshing to me,” Jamil said. “I loved your apology.”

Witherspoon replied, “But I did something really stupid.”

“It was so embarrassing and dumb,” the Oscar winner continued. “But, you know what — [it] turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.”

Witherspoon added, “We’re all just the same as each other and we’re all trying to find what our special skills are. My special skill is storytelling but that doesn’t mean I’m a special person.”

“Talent doesn’t make you a good person. But a big value in my family was, ‘Are you a good person?’” she said.

Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, were arrested in April 2013 after Toth was pulled over under suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress was arrested for disorderly conduct after she exited her car against orders from a police officer to remain inside.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Witherspoon said, “Out of respect for the ongoing legal situation, I cannot comment on everything that is being reported right now. But I do want to say, I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said.”

It continued: “It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behavior.”

Witherspoon later pleaded no contest to her disorderly conduct charge and paid a $213 fine; Toth pleaded guilty to his DUI charge and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and attend an alcohol education program.