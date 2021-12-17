Reese Witherspoon Promises Legally Blonde 3 Will Have 'a Lot of Me and' Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge joked that Reese Witherspoon is the "keeper of the keys" and knows all the details about Legally Blonde 3, which is being co-written by Mindy Kaling

Reese Witherspoon promises lots of Jennifer Coolidge in the upcoming Legally Blonde sequel.

In a joint interview for Backstage, Witherspoon and Coolidge discussed their television roles in The Morning Show and The White Lotus, respectively. For one portion of the chat, they looked back on Legally Blonde 20 years later and what fans can expect from the third film, which is currently in the works.

When asked about Legally Blonde 3 details, Coolidge, 60, joked that she is "dying to know" more. "Reese is the keeper of the keys. ... I know so little of what's happening with that, so I can't wait to hear what Reese has to say today."

Said Witherspoon, 45, "I wish I could take a poll of everybody watching and say like, 'What do you wanna see us do?' I mean, just the idea of being anywhere with Jennifer would be the greatest. And visiting characters 20 years later to see what's changed about them and what hasn't."

"The movie is such a feminist movie too, at the time, about really that your life doesn't have to be defined by your romantic relationships; it can be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments. So it's interesting to visit characters 20 years later," she added. "Mindy Kaling's writing it. They're in the process of it."

"It's a lot of me and this lady," said Witherspoon, signaling to Coolidge. "That's all I have to say!"

The third installment of the comedy film series is being co-written by Kaling and will see the return of Witherspoon in the role of Elle Woods. Coolidge played her pal Paulette in the original film and its sequel, Red, White & Blonde. In January, Kaling, 42, revealed she was over the moon about being asked to co-write the script alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor.

"I can't wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods," Kaling told Access at the time. "We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine."