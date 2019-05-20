Reese Witherspoon Says Legally Blonde 3 Is a 'Great Idea': 'Not That Much Has Changed' for Women

Reese Witherspoon thinks it’s a perfect time for her Legally Blonde to come back.

The Big Little Lies actress stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about her upcoming projects, with include the second season of her hit HBO show and an Apple TV series with Jennifer Aniston. But another role potentially on her docket is a return to Elle Woods and the Legally Blonde franchise, which last debuted the sequel in 2003.

“Well, we’re meeting about it. We’re definitely talking about it,” Witherspoon, 43, told host and pal Ellen DeGeneres about making the movie. “I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s sort of a good idea. Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!”

Legally Blonde stars Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a pink-obsessed sorority girl who decides to go to Harvard Law to try and get her ex-boyfriend back. It all goes much differently when Elle ends up being one of the best in her class, and she ends up falling for the junior partner at the firm she’s interning at and wins a difficult case. The comedy also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Victor Garber and Ali Larter.

The franchise also had a sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, where Elle heads to Washington D.C. to take on animal testing after finding out her beloved dog’s mom is used for product testing.

Witherspoon last confirmed the possibility of a third movie back in June 2018 by slipping back into the pink sequin bikini Elle wore for her Harvard Law application in the original 2001 film.

“It’s true,” she wrote on social media, captioning a video of herself in the two piece as she drifted on a blue pool float.

The video was originally shot in 2016 when she tried on all her old costumes to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the movie.