Reese Witherspoon Leaning on Friends amid Divorce: 'She Has a Lot of Support' (Source) [Exclusive]

The actress has a "large group of close friends" that she's leaning on through her divorce, a source tells PEOPLE

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 3, 2023 12:10 PM

Reese Witherspoon has a strong support system as she goes through her divorce with Jim Toth.

The Oscar winner, 47, announced their breakup on March 24 then officially filed for divorce on March 30 after 12 years of marriage to Toth, 52. A source tells PEOPLE that Witherspoon is leaning on her inner circle of friends as she transitions to life after divorce.

"Reese has many girlfriends that she leans on. She always had a large group of close friends. She has a lot of support," says the source. "She is positive about her future."

"Reese is moving on. There is no drama and she's just focused on her son. She and Jim share custody. They want things to be as smoothly as possible for Tennessee," the source adds of their 10-year-old son.

In their joint statement announcing their divorce, Witherspoon and Toth said they reached the "difficult decision" after "a great deal of care and consideration."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth in 2017. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," they said. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon is also mom to Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon
Vivien Killilea/Getty

A source recently told PEOPLE that The Morning Show star didn't expect to go through another divorce.

"Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce," the source said, adding, "After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him. They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."

"It's been very difficult for Reese to get to this point though," said the source. "They both concluded this was right for them."

