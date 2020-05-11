Reese Witherspoon juggles a successful production company with her acting jobs and being a mom to three kids

Reese Witherspoon Lays on the Floor and Cries When She’s 'Totally Overwhelmed' by Work and Life

Reese Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's most successful multi-hyphenates, but even she gets "totally overwhelmed" sometimes.

The Oscar winner and producer appeared on CBS This Morning on Sunday where she talked about how it can all get a little much sometimes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'll lay on the floor and cry or I'll sit in my car and cry," Witherspoon, 44, said. "Sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed."

Witherspoon has emerged as one of the leading producers with her company Hello Sunshine, which is behind her shows like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Working from Home & Forgetting ‘to Mute Yourself on the Conference Call’

"I really want to change things," the actress continued when asked how she makes it through those days. "I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience...I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold."

"I will put in the hours and I bet on myself. I'm my own lottery ticket," Witherspoon said. "I always think that, you know. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up and I know I will do the work."

WATCH: Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon Praise Their 'Complicated' Characters in Little Fires Everywhere

Witherspoon recently gave an update on how her family is dealing while social distancing together at home during an appearance on Miley Cyrus‘ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live With Miley back in March.

“I definitely have good days and bad days,” said Witherspoon, who is sharing a house with husband Jim Toth, as well as 20-year-old daughter Ava, who’s come home from Stanford University, and sons Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7.

Like many, Witherspoon and her family are learning how to set boundaries.

“I think it’s really important to designate space,” she added. “My husband and I are both working from home and all three kids are doing school online. So everybody has a room that has a little area and there’s a privacy sign there, so when the privacy sign is on and your headphones are on, you can’t interrupt.”

“You have to have rules,” she continued, noting that they post those guidelines “on the wall for your family, just so we respect each other’s space.”