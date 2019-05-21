Reese Witherspoon Continues Her Battle with Ellen DeGeneres for Jennifer Aniston's Friendship

Right after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and battling over Jennifer Aniston’s friendship, Reese Witherspoon is keeping the silly feud alive.

The Big Little Lies star, 43, shared a hilarious — and photoshopped — photo of herself and Aniston, 50, appearing to enjoy themselves at a pier surrounded by beautiful blue water and boats.

“Thank you so much for having me on the show, @theellenshow!! Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to watch it because Jen and I are on a much needed girls trip! 👯‍♀️🍹🌴 #missyou,” Witherspoon jokingly wrote in the caption.

The post comes after Witherspoon appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show on Monday and got into a funny spat over who was closer to Aniston.

“We always have the best time together,” Witherspoon first told DeGeneres after the two recounted partying at Aniston’s recent 50th birthday party.

“Do you think you and I have a better time together than you and Jen?” DeGeneres asked.

“Well, I mean, Jen and I know each other better because we’re really, really good friends and we just finished our television show that we have coming out together, it’s called the Morning Show,” Witherspoon answered, plugging their upcoming Apple TV show.

DeGeneres then called Aniston to settle the feud once and for all telling the Friends actress, “So Reese Witherspoon, she somehow thinks that she and you are better friends than you and I are, and I just wanna settle this once and for all that you and I are better friends than Reese and you.”

“Yes honey, we’ve cleared this up. Haven’t we?” Aniston said. “Yes darling, that’s based on almost 30 years of knowing each other.”