Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Working from Home & Forgetting 'to Mute Yourself on the Conference Call'

Reese Witherspoon understands what it’s like to be a working mom!

The actress, 44, shared a photo of herself on the phone making a shocked facial expression on Instagram on Wednesday — seemingly a shot in character as Elena Richardson from her new Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere.

“When you forget to mute yourself on the conference call and you realize that was YOUR kid screaming 😂,” Witherspoon captioned the photo.

Witherspoon’s work from home joke was a nod to the thousands of Americans who have been forced to work remotely and schools have closed amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The actress has been encouraging her followers to help curb the spread of the contagious respiratory virus by practicing social distancing, as she did with her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern last week by taking a hike and remaining six feet apart.

It’s also not the first photo from the Little Fires Everywhere set that Witherspoon has shared with her fans — last week, the actress shared a photo of herself doing ’90s “research” by reading an old Seventeen magazine with herself on the cover, and one day before that celebrated the Hulu drama’s premiere with a snap of herself and costar Kerry Washington.

Witherspoon also celebrated her birthday this week with her entire family, including husband Jim Toth, daughter Ava, 20, and sons Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, 7.

“One of the best birthdays ever!🎈” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a family selfie from a nature walk.

“So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you!” she continued. “Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family…all gifts from the heart. 🥰Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady. 💕💫🎂”

Ava also shared a birthday tribute to her mom, writing in an Instagram post, “happy birthday to this living legend! I love you beyond words, and I’m endlessly grateful to share life with you today and everyday ❤️✨.”

