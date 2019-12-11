Reese Witherspoon Joined By Lookalike Kids and Husband Jim Toth at Event Honoring Her

Reese Witherspoon is keeping it all in the family!

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner, 43, received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment banquet, where she posed for pictures with some special guests. Witherspoon was joined by husband Jim Toth and her two older kids — daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16 — who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The foursome flashed smiles before the event, though they were missing the youngest member of the family: Witherspoon and Toth’s 7-year-old son Tennessee.

Witherspoon has made a name for herself as a producer as well as actress, with movies like Wild and Gone Girl and recent TV hits like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

“It’s such an honor to be here and to be standing here in the path that Sherry Lansing cut for all of us in Hollywood. It’s truly extraordinary,” Witherspoon told THR ahead of the event. “I’m just so proud to be here in her honor and doing my small part to lift women up in this industry.”

Image zoom Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Phillippe and Jim Toth Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Earlier this fall, Witherspoon shared parenting advice in a video posted by her media company Hello Sunshine.

“I’ve been a mom since 1999,” Witherspoon revealed. “I got pregnant when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23.”

While she’s certainly gotten the hang of parenting now, Witherspoon admitted she “was scared” in the beginning.

“I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job, my career,” she shared. The year Witherspoon gave birth to Ava, she starred in the films Election, Cruel Intentions and Best Laid Plans.

It wasn’t until after welcoming her daughter that she realized “your entire life will change.”

“Everything you believe. Everything you eat. Every piece of independence you have. You can’t go out without thinking about another person,” Witherspoon said.