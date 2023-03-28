Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Had 'Been Spending Less Time Together' Before Split: Source

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's split comes after they'd "been spending less time together" due to Witherspoon's busy work schedule, a source tells PEOPLE.

But "they didn't come to the decision to divorce easily and hastily. It took a long time," the insider adds. "This is so hard for both of them. There's no drama. These decisions are so difficult when there is so much friendship and love there."

Witherspoon continues to produce through her production company Hello Sunshine. Recent projects include the TV shows and films Big Little Lies, Daisy Jones and The Six and Where the Crawdads Sing. Aside from being a producer, Witherspoon is still an actress. She starred in the recent Netflix rom-com with Ashton Kutcher Your Place or Mine, from her own company. Season 3 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, also from Hello Sunshine, is coming soon.

The Oscar winner, 47, and her talent-agent husband, 52, are ending their marriage, they announced in a joint statement on Friday, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

In their statement Friday, Witherspoon and Toth said: "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the former couple added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The source tells PEOPLE of Witherspoon and Toth's early connection, "After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly."

"Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," the insider continues, noting that "They are two very different people, though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hardworking, Jim is more laid-back."

Witherspoon and Toth are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the actress also has two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillipe, 19.

"They love Tennessee, and this is their focus," said a source Friday. "They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."

Another insider told PEOPLE that day that the decision was made with the whole family in mind.

"They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision," the source said of Witherspoon and Toth's split.

They added, "They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."