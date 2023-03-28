Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Had 'Been Spending Less Time Together' Before Split: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the exes "took the right amount of time and thought and care" before deciding to divorce

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Julie Jordan
Published on March 28, 2023 10:42 AM
Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only Event With Donors American Airlines, Mastercard And Merck - Inside
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon in 2016. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's split comes after they'd "been spending less time together" due to Witherspoon's busy work schedule, a source tells PEOPLE.

But "they didn't come to the decision to divorce easily and hastily. It took a long time," the insider adds. "This is so hard for both of them. There's no drama. These decisions are so difficult when there is so much friendship and love there."

Witherspoon continues to produce through her production company Hello Sunshine. Recent projects include the TV shows and films Big Little Lies, Daisy Jones and The Six and Where the Crawdads Sing. Aside from being a producer, Witherspoon is still an actress. She starred in the recent Netflix rom-com with Ashton Kutcher Your Place or Mine, from her own company. Season 3 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, also from Hello Sunshine, is coming soon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Oscar winner, 47, and her talent-agent husband, 52, are ending their marriage, they announced in a joint statement on Friday, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

In their statement Friday, Witherspoon and Toth said: "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

RELATED GALLERY: Reese Witherspoon "Upset" Over Jim Toth Breakup: "She Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce" (Source)

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the former couple added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The source tells PEOPLE of Witherspoon and Toth's early connection, "After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly."

"Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," the insider continues, noting that "They are two very different people, though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hardworking, Jim is more laid-back."

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce "Difficult Decision" to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Witherspoon and Toth are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the actress also has two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillipe, 19.

"They love Tennessee, and this is their focus," said a source Friday. "They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."

Another insider told PEOPLE that day that the decision was made with the whole family in mind.

"They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision," the source said of Witherspoon and Toth's split.

They added, "They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon 'Upset' Over Jim Toth Breakup: 'She Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce' (Source)
reese witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Are 'Committed to Co-Parenting' Son, 10, amid Divorce: Source
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Remain 'Best of Friends' amid 'Amicable Decision' to Divorce: Source
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
What's at Stake in Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce: From Real Estate to Her Net Worth of $430M
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline
Sweet Home Alabama
'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast: Where Are They Now?
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Why Reese Witherspoon Thought Ashton Kutcher Was a 'Quirky Guy' the First Time They Met
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Open Up About Raising 'Resilient' Kids
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 5 PM ET on January 29, 2023 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis show they are finally on good terms as they leave a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday afternoon. Olivia and Jason had a long talk at their cars and then hugged one another as they said goodbye. The former couple has had a contentious split but it looks like they are finally in a good place following Olivia's split with Harry Styles. Pictured: Oliva Wilde, Jason Sudeikis BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back