Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Remain 'Best of Friends' amid 'Amicable Decision' to Divorce: Source

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are divorcing on good terms.

A source tells PEOPLE the two "really are the best of friends" after they announced their decision to end their marriage on Friday.

"This is such an amicable decision," the source says. "They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 52, announced their divorce in a joint statement on Friday, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary this Sunday.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon and Toth announced their engagement in December 2010, and they later wed in March 2011. They share 10-year-old son Tennessee, and Witherspoon also shares two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon in 2018. Michael Kovac/Getty

In July, the Big Little Lies actress shared photos of herself with Toth in honor of his birthday. She wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don't know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers .... oh and GOLF ... basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!"

She marked their 11th wedding anniversary last year on Instagram, writing at the time, "Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you."