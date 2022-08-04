Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline

Ever since their romance began in January 2010, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have quietly become one of Hollywood's hottest power couples. They sparked dating rumors in February 2010 after they were spotted having dinner together and by December of that year, they were engaged.

The couple married in March 2011 during a laid-back wedding on Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California. Toth, a talent agent, quickly bonded with Witherspoon's two children, Deacon and Ava Phillippe, whom she shares with actor Ryan Phillippe, and the couple welcomed a son of their own, Tennessee James, in September 2012. Though they keep their romance largely out of the spotlight, these two have had many loving moments in their time together.

Here is a complete timeline of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's relationship.

January 2010: Reese Witherspoon meets Jim Toth at a friend's house

Noel Vasquez/Getty

In a 2012 interview with Elle, the Oscar winner dished about her first meeting with Toth, whom she met at a friend's house shortly after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal. "It happened out of the blue," she recalled. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was, like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' "

She continued, "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

February 2010: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth go on a dinner date

The budding couple sparked romance rumors during a dinner date at Santa Monica eatery Locanda Portofino, with a fellow diner telling PEOPLE the pair spent nearly two hours at the Italian hotspot and were "very flirtatious throughout dinner." The source added, "They were having a lot of fun, totally getting along and laughing and talking the whole dinner. Reese seemed very happy. She was smiling all dinner. The mood was upbeat and really good."

March 20, 2010: Reese Witherspoon includes Jim Toth in her birthday celebration

PEOPLE exclusively reported that the Legally Blonde star celebrated her birthday with close pals and brought Toth along. The Pennsylvania native got the seal of approval from Witherspoon's friends, prompting her to introduce him to her children. The foursome also spent time together over Easter weekend.

April 17, 2010: Reese Witherspoon introduces Jim Toth to her famous friends

Karwai Tang/Getty

Less than a month later, PEOPLE reported that Witherspoon introduced her new beau to her A-list friends, including Tobey Maguire, Molly Sims, and Jason Bateman, at a birthday party for Jennifer Garner at Garner's home.

December 2010: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce their engagement

PEOPLE confirmed their engagement after a courtship of less than a year. In her 2012 Elle interview, the Walk the Line star admitted she never thought she'd get married again after her divorce from Phillippe. She told the magazine, "Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it.' I was, like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life."

March 26, 2011: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth marry in a backyard ceremony

Witherspoon and Toth exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends. The beaming bride wore a custom Monique Lhuillier blush-colored gown with a Chantilly lace corset bodice and full tulle A-line skirt. The Wild star's daughter, Ava, served as maid of honor and wore a matching custom Lhuillier frock. Witherspoon changed into a second Lhuillier design — a white silk minidress — for the intimate at-home reception. PEOPLE released exclusive wedding photos, with a guest sharing that "there was so much joy in the room and a lot of laughter."

September 7, 2011: Reese Witherspoon gets candid about finding love again with Jim Toth

Christopher Polk/Getty

The Sweet Home Alabama actress told Marie Claire in 2011 that she found being a single parent stressful and didn't believe she'd find someone who would accept her children.

She called herself "very lucky" to find her perfect fit in Toth. "Now I feel a great sense of relief and an incredible amount of support from my husband. … Somebody close to me once said, 'Oh, no man will ever accept your children.' And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. I was determined to find somebody who would make that not true. And I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky, and he's wonderful. And so wonderful with the children. I'm very blessed."

March 2012: Reese Witherspoon announces that she and Jim Toth are expecting

Ahead of her 36th birthday, Witherspoon revealed she and Toth were having a baby, with a friend telling PEOPLE the couple was "thrilled" about their impending bundle of joy.

September 27, 2012: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth welcome a baby boy

Witherspoon's rep shared the star's baby news with PEOPLE. "Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth welcomed Tennessee James into their family today," the rep said. "Both mom and baby are healthy and the entire family is thrilled."

January 2016: Reese Witherspoon credits Jim Toth for her pivot to producing

Alexandra Wyman/Getty

As her acting career continued to skyrocket, Witherspoon told Harper's Bazaar that Toth had a hand in her successful pivot to producing. She recalled him telling her, "You should produce movies. You read more books than anybody I know. You should just buy some of them and turn them into films." That same year, the multi-talented star formed her Hello Sunshine production company, which she sold to Blackstone Group Inc. in August 2021 for $900 million.

April 9, 2016: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth co-chair a charity event in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As co-hosts of the Stand Up to Cancer Standing Room Only event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, the pair had a fun night out, dancing on stage to Jamie Foxx's hit "Blame It (on the Alcohol)." The Sing star told PEOPLE that the outing was "sort of" a date night — though she defined her ideal date night a little bit differently. "Going to a nice dinner and not having to wake up at the crack of dawn with the kids. That's nice," she said

Speaking of her husband, she added, "He's an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together. He's very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life."

January 19, 2020: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend an award show

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

As one of their final pre-COVID outings, the pair got dressed up to attend the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, with Witherspoon captioning an Instagram picture, "Date night #pgaawards. ✨."

March 22, 2020: Reese Witherspoon has a cozy quarantine birthday with Jim Toth and kids

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Witherspoon shared a family selfie on Instagram in honor of her 44th birthday. In her caption, she wrote, "One of the best birthdays ever!🎈So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home-cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family...all gifts from the heart. 🥰Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I'm a very lucky lady. 💕💫🎂."

July 27, 2020: Reese Witherspoon celebrates her "amazing hubby" Jim Toth as he turns 50

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

The Little Fires Everywhere actress shared a gallery of sweet photos in her husband's honor on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my amazing hubby, Jim!! 💫 Everything you do, you put in 1,000%! Whether he's training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people every day! I ❤️ you so much, JT! #youmake50lookgood," she captioned the post.

November 2020: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrate the holidays at home with their family

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

The couple enjoyed a low-key Thanksgiving in 2020, with Witherspoon sharing a family photo from their Thanksgiving table. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours," she wrote on Instagram. "Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I'm deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE. 🥰🦃🍁🥧❤️."

During the family's Christmas celebrations the following month, the actress revealed how challenging it was to get her crew to pose for a portrait. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours! 🥰💫🎄*it only took about 1 hour, 2 bribes and 3 retakes to get all these people in one picture *a small Christmas miracle for MOM😁," she joked on Instagram.

March 26, 2021: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth mark 10 years of marriage

Witherspoon acknowledged a decade of marriage by sharing a wedding photo on Instagram. Her caption read, "Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures…figuring out this crazy world together. Here's to many more days in the sun!"

June 20, 2021: Reese Witherspoon salutes Jim Toth on Father's Day

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Sharing a sweet shot of Tennessee James with his dad on Instagram, the Morning Show star wrote: "Every day is Father's Day over here! 💙 These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim ⬆️ Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing Dads out there!"

Witherspoon also posted a beachside photo of her husband on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, @traegergrills BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens 🥬) the best tattoo artists, sunset drives and sports… Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickleball… want him to explain it?) No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today! 💙🏌️✅🌟🚴🏻⚓️."

January 7, 2022: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth pose for a family photo before Sing 2 premiere

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

The actress was joined by her crew for the Sing 2 premiere in Los Angeles, sharing a pre-carpet photo on Instagram. "Fun memories from the @SingMovie premiere... Thank you to all who have watched and sang along with us! What was your favorite part of the movie? PS: who ever said pigs can't fly clearly never met Rosita 😉💕."

March 26, 2022: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrate 11 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

In celebration of their 11th wedding anniversary, Witherspoon shared three Instagram shots of her with Toth, writing: "Happy Anniversary JT!! 💗 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you. 💕."