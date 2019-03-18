Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner Clap Back to Pregnancy Rumors: 'Can We Raise' Them Together?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner are getting the last laugh on a fake pregnancy report.

Witherspoon, 42, posted a picture on Instagram of a tabloid magazine cover that claimed she and Garner, 46, were both expecting. The Oscar winner laughed off the rumors by pretending to offer Garner the chance to co-parent their “imaginary babies.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hey @jennifer.garner! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?” Witherspoon captioned a photograph of the cover.

“We are going to be the cutest imaginary family!! I’ll just go ahead and move in now…” Garner replied along with several laughing and heart emojis.

And the fun didn’t stop there. Several A-list friends commented on the post, joining in on Witherspoon’s joke.

“Only if I get to imaginary baby sit,” Sarah Michelle Gellar commented.

“Will you be the imaginary godmother?” Witherspoon replied.

Donna Ward/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Both Garner and Witherspoon are moms of three. Garner shares daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, while Witherspoon has 6-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth and shares daughter Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Family Photo with Sons Tennessee and Deacon on ‘Spring Break’

Witherspoon has a close relationship to her lookalike daughter Ava, who is starting to branch out on her own. The actress recently told PEOPLE that Ava is the one she trusts when it comes to makeup advice.

“If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It’s crazy,” Witherspoon said. “She [also] taught me how to put highlighter on my brow bones and the top of my cheekbones. I really liked the way it looked, so now it’s just become part of my makeup routine.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, Taught Her How to Apply Highlighter

“I’m so proud of her,” Witherspoon said of her daughter, who’s now in college. “She’s just an extraordinary young woman who is passionate about the world, and making change, and helping people. I feel really privileged to be her mom.”