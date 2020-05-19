Reese Witherspoon Is ‘SOOO Excited’ for Mindy Kaling to Write Legally Blonde 3: ‘Meant to Be!’

Mindy Kaling will be co-writing the Legally Blonde 3 script with Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator and showrunner Dan Goor

Reese Witherspoon is full of excitement!

Not only is she finally reprising her fan-favorite character Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, but now one of her best pals is working on the script.

"Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be!😜I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! 💖💫This is #ElleWoodsApproved!💯" Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, confirming that Kaling will be writing the script.

The post showed a side-by-side of Witherspoon, 44, as Elle and Kaling, 40, copying the look. Witherspoon first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, which was followed up with Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde back in 2003.

Kaling, who costarred alongside Witherspoon's in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time, will co-write the rom-com sequel alongside Emmy-winning scribe Dan Goor (The Daily Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which he co-created), Deadline reported Monday.

Kaling also confirmed the news, writing on Instagram: "Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

Legally Blonde 3 was first announced back in June 2018.

"We’re definitely talking about it," Witherspoon said at the time. "I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s sort of a good idea. Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!"