Reese Witherspoon 'Is Single' as She Navigates Jim Toth Divorce: Dating 'Isn't on Her Mind' (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon "is single" — but not quite ready to mingle.

Following the Oscar winner's recent split from her husband of 11 years, Jim Toth, a source tells PEOPLE that getting into another romantic relationship isn't on her list of priorities.

"Dating isn't really on her mind right now," the insider says of Witherspoon, 47. "She will have friends set her up when she is ready."

Witherspoon and producer Toth, 52, announced that they'd made the "difficult decision to divorce" in March. The pair share 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the Legally Blonde star and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe also share daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce when she filed on April 1 the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee.

Reese Witherspoon. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that while the decision to divorce from Toth was "not an easy one" for Witherspoon, the actress and producer "is just focused on her kids and work."

"The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it," the insider said. "Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work."

"She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on," the source continued, adding, "There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent and this is the focus."

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Witherspoon "has a lot of support" from friends in the wake of the divorce and that the actress "is positive about her future."

"Reese is moving on. There is no drama and she's just focused on her son. She and Jim share custody. They want things to be as smooth as possible for Tennessee," the latter source added.

Witherspoon and the CAA talent agent announced their divorce in a joint statement on March 24, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share ... " they began in their divorce announcement. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

On Thursday, the actress stepped out for her first public appearance since news of the split, posing for photographers at the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me.