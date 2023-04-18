Reese Witherspoon 'Is Single' as She Navigates Jim Toth Divorce: Dating 'Isn't on Her Mind' (Exclusive)

"She will have friends set her up when she is ready," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar winner

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 10:41 AM
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Reese Witherspoon "is single" — but not quite ready to mingle.

Following the Oscar winner's recent split from her husband of 11 years, Jim Toth, a source tells PEOPLE that getting into another romantic relationship isn't on her list of priorities.

"Dating isn't really on her mind right now," the insider says of Witherspoon, 47. "She will have friends set her up when she is ready."

Witherspoon and producer Toth, 52, announced that they'd made the "difficult decision to divorce" in March. The pair share 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the Legally Blonde star and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe also share daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce when she filed on April 1 the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that while the decision to divorce from Toth was "not an easy one" for Witherspoon, the actress and producer "is just focused on her kids and work."

"The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it," the insider said. "Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work."

"She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on," the source continued, adding, "There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent and this is the focus."

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Witherspoon "has a lot of support" from friends in the wake of the divorce and that the actress "is positive about her future."

"Reese is moving on. There is no drama and she's just focused on her son. She and Jim share custody. They want things to be as smooth as possible for Tennessee," the latter source added.

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce "Difficult Decision" to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Witherspoon and the CAA talent agent announced their divorce in a joint statement on March 24, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share ... " they began in their divorce announcement. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

On Thursday, the actress stepped out for her first public appearance since news of the split, posing for photographers at the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Is 'Doing Much Better' After Announcing Split from Jim Toth (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Leaning on Friends amid Divorce: 'She Has a Lot of Support' (Source) [Exclusive]
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Nashville, TN - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7:30 PM EST ON APRIL 1st 2023* Actress Reese Witherspoon is pictured for the first time in Nashville after announcing last Friday she was splitting up with Jim Toth, her husband of nearly 12 years. Reese met up with a friend Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams while out running errands around town. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reese Witherspoon Spotted for First Time Since Divorce Announcement with Jim Toth
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California., Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Dating Rumors Are Completely False, Their Reps Say
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Makes First Public Appearance at 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere After Jim Toth Split
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only Event With Donors American Airlines, Mastercard And Merck - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Had 'Been Spending Less Time Together' Before Split: Source
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Remain 'Best of Friends' amid 'Amicable Decision' to Divorce: Source
Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only Event With Donors American Airlines, Mastercard And Merck - Inside
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Differences: 'She Has Her Hand in a Lot of Pots; He Prefers Less Frenzy'
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon 'Upset' Over Jim Toth Breakup: 'She Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce' (Source)
reese witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Are 'Committed to Co-Parenting' Son, 10, amid Divorce: Source
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
What's at Stake in Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce: From Real Estate to Her Net Worth of $430M
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline
Sweet Home Alabama
'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast: Where Are They Now?
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023